Chinese, Ukrainian ministers speak as Zelenskiy-Xi call awaited1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:28 PM IST
- Beijing is concerned that a resolution to “the crisis” may be delayed, and that the situation could escalate or get out of control, according to the statement
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba about bilateral ties and Russia’s invasion, ahead of a possible call between the leaders of both countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×