Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness ‘not high’, admits country's top health official

Chinese vaccines’ effectiveness ‘not high’, admits country's top health official

Premium
Three Chinese drug firms are engaged in producing vaccines for COVID-19 and all of them have faced criticism for not making a full disclosure about their phase 3 trial results, according to multiple reports.
1 min read . 09:51 PM IST ANI

This odd acknowledgement from China CDC director George Gao comes as Beijing has distributed millions of doses to other countries even though Chinese pharmaceutical firms have not released detailed clinical trial data about their efficacy

BEIJING : Marking a rare admission from China over the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine, the country's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that the efficacy of Chinese coronavirus vaccines is "not high" and they may require improvements, The Washington Post reported.

Marking a rare admission from China over the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine, the country's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that the efficacy of Chinese coronavirus vaccines is "not high" and they may require improvements, The Washington Post reported.

This odd acknowledgement from China CDC director George Gao comes as Beijing has distributed millions of doses to other countries even though Chinese pharmaceutical firms have not released detailed clinical trial data about their efficacy.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This odd acknowledgement from China CDC director George Gao comes as Beijing has distributed millions of doses to other countries even though Chinese pharmaceutical firms have not released detailed clinical trial data about their efficacy.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Addressing a conference in the southwestern city of Chengdu, Gao on Saturday said that China is "formally considering" options to change its vaccines to "solve the problem that the efficacy of the existing vaccines is not high."

Soon after Gao's remarks went out in public, words started spreading quickly spread through Chinese social media before being mostly censored.

In a bid to increase the effectiveness of the vaccine, the CDC director said that one possibility was to adjust the dosage or increase the number of doses. Gao further said another option was to mix vaccines that are made with different technologies, The Washington Post reported.

As per the American daily, so far more than 60 countries have approved at least one of China's vaccines for use.

Three Chinese drug firms are engaged in producing vaccines for COVID-19 and all of them have faced criticism for not making a full disclosure about their phase 3 trial results, according to multiple reports.

Vaccine experts around the globe have vehemently advised against Sinopharm, with the Shanghai-based doctor Tao Lina calling it the "most unsafe vaccine in the world".

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.