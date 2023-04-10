Chinese women focused on careers, personal goals; say no to having kids2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM IST
The Chinese government abolished its one-child policy in 2016 and later scrapped childbirth limits in 2021.
Despite facing a population crisis, Chinese women are choosing to focus on their careers and refusing to start a family which will boost the country's birth rate. Currently, China is grappling with an aging population and is poised to be overtaken by India as the world's most populous country.
