Despite facing a population crisis, Chinese women are choosing to focus on their careers and refusing to start a family which will boost the country's birth rate. Currently, China is grappling with an aging population and is poised to be overtaken by India as the world's most populous country .

Mu Zheng, assistant professor at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the National University of Singapore informed that married couples in China are choosing to have fewer children or not to have at all, according to a report published by CNBC.

The Chinese government abolished its one-child policy in 2016 and later scrapped childbirth limits in 2021.

"Covid continues to have many negative repercussions and has caused an overall sense of uncertainty about the future. There’s a sense of helplessness that is prohibiting many women from wanting to have children," " Mu told CNBC.

Andy Xie, an independent economist said that China has a larger population of mothers in the workforce as compared to their participation in the West. Xie stated that being a stay-home mother is never a goal, rather they have the desire to pursue a career here.

Statista data showed that female students accounted for almost 42% of doctorate degree enrollment in 2020.

“I am happy being single right now. Saving money and focusing on my career are my priorities now. I already feel exhausted after work. I can't imagine how parents with children feel," said Awen, a 31-year-old freelance designer from Shenzhen who would only give her first name.

Earlier, two Chinese colleges also encouraged students to use extended spring vacations to feel the beauty of spring and love, as a part of the government's initiative to motivate the young couple to have more children and reverse the declining birth rate in the country.

The Sichuan Southwest Vocational College of Civil Aviation in Chengdu extended a one-day tomb-sweeping national holiday to a full week. It informed all the students and staff members about the decision taken through a notice titled ‘Holiday Notice on ‘Floating Spring'.

The University of Xiamen has also taken a similar step and granted a whole week off to its students.