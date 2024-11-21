Chinese-registered ship is held in Baltic Sea sabotage investigation
Bojan Pancevski , Sune Engel Rasmussen , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Nov 2024, 11:49 AM IST
- Incident has triggered a multinational probe, and some officials say they suspect Russia’s involvement
A Chinese ship that sailed over two severed data cables in the Baltic Sea around the time they were cut has been stopped by the Danish navy as part of an international investigation into what police say is a possible act of sabotage.
