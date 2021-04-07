Chip shortage fuels $100 billion dream

It has become a key question in the context of a crippling production shortage that has spanned the globe. The shortage has national governments planning to open their wallets, and it is already spurring record capital spending by large chip makers such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC. It also has investors seeing a lot of dollar signs; the PHLX Semiconductor Index is up 17% this year, handily beating out other tech subsectors thanks to strong gains by equipment makers such as Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in