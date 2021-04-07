Chip shortage fuels $100 billion dream
Semiconductor-equipment stocks have soared this year on spending hopes, but Applied Materials is playing it safe with its forecast
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Semiconductor-equipment stocks have soared this year on spending hopes, but Applied Materials is playing it safe with its forecast
When will the market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment reach $100 billion a year? Inquiring minds want to know.
It has become a key question in the context of a crippling production shortage that has spanned the globe. The shortage has national governments planning to open their wallets, and it is already spurring record capital spending by large chip makers such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC. It also has investors seeing a lot of dollar signs; the PHLX Semiconductor Index is up 17% this year, handily beating out other tech subsectors thanks to strong gains by equipment makers such as Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.