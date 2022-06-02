The world's largest truck-maker, Daimler Truck Holding AG, sees positive signs of pushing past the global chip shortage, according to Karin Radstrom - the CEO of the company's Mercedes-Benz truck brand. Following months of plant interruptions due to component shortages, the order backlog is keeping factories busy even as the global economy shows symptoms of faltering, according to Radstrom, who also oversees the truckmaker's European and South American operations. She added that it had remained unaffected by coronavirus lockdowns in China so far.

