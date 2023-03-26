Choosing the right college abroad is not only confusing but also challenging for a student because this crucial life decision can impact a student's future. It can take around one to four years to complete your higher education in any country, depending on the university and the duration of the entire course as it's going to be an expensive affair.

Hence, it is extremely important for students and parents to select the right college abroad and make the investment worthwhile. A huge number of universities offer multiple courses to choose from, which often becomes a tedious task. To make it simpler, we have listed five important parameters to look at while selecting the best place for higher education.

Here are 5 tips to choose the right college abroad

1) Course curriculum: First of all, the student needs to be 100% sure about the subject because he will spend the next at least three years studying it abroad, and may be working in the same field there. Before picking up the college for your desired subject, one should also look for job options, scope, and salary in the field.

Another important thing to keep in mind while selecting the course and college in any other country is to check the admission procedure; application start and end dates; campus life; extracurricular activities; accommodation options, etc.

2) Check university rankings: One should look for the major rankings of all universities. You may also calculate the student:staff ratio because the lower the ratio is the better you can study. In smaller classrooms, the students can ask questions and understand the concepts more easily. You can also get personal advice through webinars that take place in an online mode.

3) Budget: The most important factor to study abroad is budget because it's going to be expensive as compared to pursuing any course in your home town. One should know about the tuition fee the college and course requirements. Many official websites provide a detailed breakout of the tuition fee for all the courses. Students can also apply for education loans through various banking and non-banking financial institutions that would help them to finance their studies abroad.

4) Accommodation Location: This is a part of your budget because a good amount will also be spent on living expenses which are affected by the choice of location. Students are advised to keep the location, security, climate, and ease of transportation in mind while making decisions about the location. A student living in a metro city would always cost him higher than a student living in a suburban area.

5) Social Relations: Having relatives or friends residing in a particular country can be a bigger help when choosing the right university for you. People living there can provide you with better information about the country, college, living expenses, and other important details about the country. The candidate who wants to travel abroad for higher education should definitely consult his social ties in that particular country, if any.

Top 10 universities for higher education abroad

1) Harvard University, USA

2) Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA

3) University of Cambridge, UK

4) The University of Chicago, USA

5) University of Toronto, Canada

6) University of California - San Diego Campus, USA

7) King's College London, UK

8) The University of Melbourne, Australia

9) National University of Singapore, Singapore

10) Heidelberg University, Germany