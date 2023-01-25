Chris Hipkins becomes the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:53 AM IST
Chris Hipkins sworn in as the next Prime Minister of New Zealand in an official ceremony on Wednesday
After the unexpected resignation of ex-PM, Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins was officially appointed as the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand on Wednesday.
