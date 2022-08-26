Chris Wood says the Indian stock market’s resilience has surprised him

According to Christopher Wood, global head of equities at Jefferies, India is by far the finest structural story in Asia, and the market's resilience this year has surprised him. "The reality is that the Indian market has so far surprised everyone by its resilience in the face of bearish sentiment triggered by the wave of foreign selling, prevailing high valuations and monetary tightening," he wrote in a note.

