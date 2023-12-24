With just hours left for Christmas celebrations to begin worldwide, people in war-laden Ukraine have sent a video on what they seek for Christmas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video was posted online through a channel named Ukraine, where people from all places, even outside, have opened up on their wish list for the festival.

Posted at around 8.52 pm (IST) on Sunday at X, the video has gone viral, with 26.9K viewed it already, 251 reposted and over 1k liked it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post, it was written, "All we want for Christmas is…...for our children to sleep without hearing air raid sirens and to hug their parents who are serving. …for those displaced to return home....to bring victory and peace closer. We wish everyone around the world a joyous and peaceful Christmas!"

Here's the tweet:

Ukraine has been at war with Russia for 669 days. As per the United Nations report, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed and over 18,500 injured since the war began between Russia and Ukraine.

On 24 December, Russian shelling and drone attacks were reported in the region of Kherson, claiming the lives of four people.

According to indicative figures reported by the armed forces of Ukraine, reported by The Guardian, since its invasion of the country began in February 2022, Russia lost 353,190 troops in Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Open to ceasefire’: Meanwhile, a report by The New York Times said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been quietly signaling that he is open to a ceasefire in Ukraine despite publicly refusing to back down from the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Former senior Russian officials close to the Kremlin and other American and international officials said Putin has been signaling since September that he is open to stopping the fight at the current boundary lines, as per NYT reports.

However, sources quoted by The Times warned that it could just be an attempt at “misdirection" or even Putin could change his mind if his troops regain momentum in Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!