Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Christmas 2023: War-laden people in Ukraine seek peace, children yearn for fear-free sleep; video goes viral

Christmas 2023: War-laden people in Ukraine seek peace, children yearn for fear-free sleep; video goes viral

Livemint

  • Ukraine has been at war with Russia for 669 days and as per the United Nations report, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed and over 18,500 injured since the war began between Russia and Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier of the 14th separate mechanized brigade holds a candle during a Christmas Eve service near the front line outside Kupiansk as Ukrainians celebrate their first Christmas according to a new calendar, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, December 24, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

With just hours left for Christmas celebrations to begin worldwide, people in war-laden Ukraine have sent a video on what they seek for Christmas.

A video was posted online through a channel named Ukraine, where people from all places, even outside, have opened up on their wish list for the festival.

Posted at around 8.52 pm (IST) on Sunday at X, the video has gone viral, with 26.9K viewed it already, 251 reposted and over 1k liked it.

In the post, it was written, "All we want for Christmas is…...for our children to sleep without hearing air raid sirens and to hug their parents who are serving. …for those displaced to return home....to bring victory and peace closer. We wish everyone around the world a joyous and peaceful Christmas!"

Here's the tweet:

ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Open to ceasefire’, Putin quietly signals at negotiation with Zelenskyy

Ukraine has been at war with Russia for 669 days. As per the United Nations report, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed and over 18,500 injured since the war began between Russia and Ukraine.

On 24 December, Russian shelling and drone attacks were reported in the region of Kherson, claiming the lives of four people.

According to indicative figures reported by the armed forces of Ukraine, reported by The Guardian, since its invasion of the country began in February 2022, Russia lost 353,190 troops in Ukraine.

‘Open to ceasefire’:

Meanwhile, a report by The New York Times said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been quietly signaling that he is open to a ceasefire in Ukraine despite publicly refusing to back down from the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Former senior Russian officials close to the Kremlin and other American and international officials said Putin has been signaling since September that he is open to stopping the fight at the current boundary lines, as per NYT reports.

However, sources quoted by The Times warned that it could just be an attempt at “misdirection" or even Putin could change his mind if his troops regain momentum in Ukraine.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.