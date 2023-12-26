Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Christmas celebration turns tragic: Beyonce's childhood home in Houston catches fire on Dec 25 morning

Christmas celebration turns tragic: Beyonce's childhood home in Houston catches fire on Dec 25 morning

AP

Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston, where she lived until she was 5 years old, caught fire on Christmas morning. However, the family living there was evacuated safely after the arrival of the Houston Fire Department

American singer Beyonce's childhood home caught fire on Christmas morning in Houston. Fortunately the family living there was evactuated safely

Beyoncé’s childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning, though the family living there escaped safely.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday and the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“We had it contained in about 10 minutes," Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the newspaper.

Beyoncé Knowles' family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982 and Beyoncé lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.

The home in the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood was built in 1946.

A messages sent to Beyoncé's publicist was not immediately returned late Monday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.