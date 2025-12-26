Christmas Day air scare: Poland intercepts Russian spy plane over Baltic, reports objects entering from Belarus

Poland’s military scrambled fighter jets on Thursday (December 25) to intercept a Russian reconnaissance plane flying near Polish airspace over the Baltic Sea. The incident comes amid growing concerns of airspace violations in Eastern Europe during the holiday season.

"This morning, over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, Polish fighter jets intercepted, visually identified, and escorted from their area of responsibility a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying near the borders of Polish airspace," the Polish army said.

Dozens of objects enter from Belarus Poland’s National Security Bureau reported that several dozen objects entered Polish airspace from Belarus overnight, with four of them identified as likely smuggling balloons.

"...the mass nature of the violation of Polish airspace, its occurrence during the special holiday season, the assessment of the Russian aircraft's activity in the Baltic Sea, and the fact that similar incidents have recently occurred in Lithuania, may indicate that this was a provocation disguised as a smuggling operation," the bureau said.

The Polish army also temporarily closed part of the airspace over the northeast Podlaskie region, which borders Belarus, to ensure civilian safety.

NATO’s Eastern flank on alert Poland’s actions reflect heightened vigilance among NATO countries on the alliance’s eastern flank. Since September, NATO members have faced repeated airspace incursions. That month, three Russian jets violated Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, following the entry of more than 20 Russian drones into Poland.

Smuggling balloons and “hybrid attacks” Lithuania has reported similar incidents in which balloons from Belarus disrupted airport operations, describing them as a "hybrid attack" linked to cigarette smuggling. Belarus has denied responsibility.

"Smuggler balloons from Belarus have repeatedly disrupted air traffic in Lithuania, forcing Vilnius airport closures," the Lithuanian authorities noted.