Christmas Eve shooting in UK: One dead, at least 3 wounded in pub firing
One woman died and three others were seriously wounded during a shooting at a pub in northwest England on Christmas Eve. Currently, police are investigating the case but no one has been detained yet.
The woman died at a hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. Along with the three men wounded, several people were injured, Merseyside Police said in a statement.
“This investigation is in the very early stages, and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people," Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean while speaking about shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey at 11:50 pm on Saturday.
“We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a dark-colored Mercedes shortly after the shooting, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately," he said.
Currently, police are looking at cellphone video and closed-circuit television footage to figure out what happened. They are also trying to reach out to eyewitnesses.
Gun violence is comparatively rare in Britain, where most police officers do not carry guns.
A fatal shooting at a pub in eastern England on Friday night resulted in the arrest of a 44-year-old man, the Essex Police force said.
The suspect was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a bladed article in a public place following the death of another man at the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff-on-Sea, police said.
