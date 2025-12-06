Christmas preparations turn tragic: Vehicle rams into crowd in France's Guadeloupe; 10 killed

In Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, a driver drove into crowds preparing for Christmas celebrations, killing 10 people and injuring some others, according to HT. The incident reportedly took place in the French Caribbean territory during holiday event preparations.

Emergency services responded to the scene in the popular tourist town, known for its beaches and markets. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the act was deliberate or provided information about the driver’s condition.

Witnesses at the scene, cited in the RCI report, suggested that the driver may have experienced a medical episode while behind the wheel, though this theory has not been confirmed. The driver reportedly stayed at the scene.

Previous similar incident in Germany A similar incident occurred last year in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, when a car drove into a crowded outdoor Christmas market just days before the festival, killing five people and injuring 200 others.

“There is no more peaceful, more joyous place in Germany than Christmas markets when people come together ahead of the Christmas festival and spend some time together, drink mulled wine, have a sausage together to relax together,” CNN quoted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Scholz in Magdeburg as saying.

The city spokesperson Michael Reif stated, “The pictures are terrible. My information is that a car drove into the Christmas market visitors, but I can’t yet say from what direction and how far.”

Meanwhile, the driver was arrested, German news agency dpa reported, citing unidentified officials from the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Saxony-Anhalt’s interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, told reporters that the suspect was a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first arrived in Germany in 2006. Tamara stated that the suspect held permanent residency in Germany and worked as a doctor in Bernburg, a small town roughly 25 miles south of Magdeburg. According to MDR, citing Haseloff, he had rented the car used in the alleged attack.