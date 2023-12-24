Christmas shooting in Florida: One dead, several injured after gunmen storms mall
Christmas shooting in Florida: The shooter fled the spot and the police have launched a manhunt against the accused
At least one person was dead, while several others were injured as a gunman stormed Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida. As per the reports, the shooter fled the spot and the police have launched a manhunt against the accused. The shooting came on Christmas Eve when the whole American region was in celebratory mode and people were spending time with their families.