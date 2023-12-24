comScore
Christmas shooting in Florida: One dead, several injured after gunmen storms mall
Christmas shooting in Florida: One dead, several injured after gunmen storms mall

At least one person was dead, while several others were injured as a gunman stormed Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida. As per the reports, the shooter fled the spot and the police have launched a manhunt against the accused. The shooting came on Christmas Eve when the whole American region was in celebratory mode and people were spending time with their families.

As per the reports, the Ocala Police were called to Paddock Mall in response to numerous reports of shooting incidents. In contrast to initial concerns about a potentially active shooter scenario, Police Chief Mike Balken provided clarification that the incident seemed to be a deliberate assault occurring in a shared public space.

"Officers immediately made entry into the mall (and) ultimately discovered that this was not what we would consider an active shooter," said Mike Balken.

The police identified the deceased as 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron, who was shot multiple times. The gunman also shot at several other people on the scene and they were rushed to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice," said the Ocala Police Department.

Shooter fled the spot

The Ocala Police has launched a manhunt against the shooter who is identified as a male in a black hoodie, black pants, and a partially covered face. The police have also released the pictures of the “person of interest" and asked for the public's support for information about the shooter.

The police recovered the firearm used in the incident and that can become an important lead to reach the accused. Mike Balken said this could be the worst thing happening to a family at this time of the year. “It's the worst. The worst thing we can imagine right now at this time of the year. Somebody has suffered a loss in their family," the police officer said.

Published: 24 Dec 2023, 07:56 PM IST
