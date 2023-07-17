Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer is generating immense anticipation among movie fans. Known for his captivating storytelling, thrilling narratives and visionary cinematography, Nolan's movies consistently deliver a cinematic experience that leaves audiences spellbound.

Starring renowned actors Robert Downey Jr. Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon, Oppenheimer boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Murphy is probably best known for his portrayal of Tommy Shelby in the British crime drama, Peaky Blinders.

With a reputation for pushing the boundaries of imagination and setting new standards in filmmaking, Nolan's films often surpass the wildest expectations of his devoted followers. His previous work, including The Dark Knight Rises, stands as a testament to his ability to create visually stunning masterpieces with substantial budgets.

One of Nolan’s most expensive movies

Oppenheimer, with a budget of $100 million, has secured its place as Christopher Nolan's fourth most expensive film, trailing behind the budgets of Batman Begins ($150 million), Interstellar ($165 million), The Dark Knight ($185 million), Tenet ($200 million) and The Dark Knight Rises ($250 million). With an increased budget, the film now faces the added pressure of performing well at the box office.

Oppenheimer would need to earn a minimum of $200 million to cover its costs and break even, as per a Screen Rant report. The report further explains that to achieve this, the film would require a worldwide haul of $250 million while reaching three times the budget would necessitate a global box office collection of $300 million for "Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer vs Barbie

Oppenheimer is set to release on the same day as another highly-anticipated movie, Barbie. While the debate over which film will fare better at the box office continues, the clash has undoubtedly fueled the marketing frenzy surrounding Nolan's creation.

Barbie, a fantasy comedy based on Mattel's iconic fashion dolls, features a star-studded cast, including Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the lead roles. The film explores Barbie and Ken's adventure in the real world after they are expelled from "Barbie Land."