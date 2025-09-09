Churches globally prepare to honour Carlo Acutis—here's what happens to first millennial saint's body

London-born Italian teenage computer whiz, Carlo Acutis, was canonised in a solemn ceremony in St Peter’s Square after Pope Leo XIV proclaimed the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint, reported The Guardian.

Acutis, who died of acute promyelocytic leukaemia (M3) in 2006 at the age of 15 in San Gerardo hospital in Italy's Monza, was set to be canonised in late April, but it was postponed following the death of Pope Francis.

Acutis' body lies and is preserved in wax in a glass tomb at the Sanctuary of Spogliazione in Italy's Assisi. Though his body was found to be "integral," meaning all his organs were present, it is not considered incorrupt by the Catholic Church.

Here's what is going to happen with Acutis' body: According to a report by the Daily Mail, Acutis' face and hands are preserved with wax and a silicone mask. His heart is kept in a golden reliquary at the nearby cathedral of San Rufino.

The report added that pieces of Acutis, including his hair, clothing, and parts of his organs, are being sent to churches and schools globally.

Also, parts of Acutis' physical remains, such as his pericardium, hair, clothing, and hospital sheet, have been sent to other places, such as the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust in the UK, the Columbia Newman Center in the US, and parishes in Brazil and elsewhere.

In the meantime, online stores selling these relics and other religious items, such as Etsy, have displayed pieces with price tags ranging from £90 ( ₹10,762) to almost £2,000 ( ₹2,39,145), reported The Daily Mail.

About Carlo Acutis: Carlo Acutis was born in London in 1991 to Italian parents and grew up in Milan, in the north of Italy. He taught himself basic coding and used it to document miracles and other elements of the Catholic faith online.

He was known for his first miracle, where he healed a Brazilian child suffering from a rare pancreatic malformation. His second miracle was the recovery of a Costa Rican student who was seriously injured in an accident. He was beatified by John Paul II in 1990 and Pope Francis in 2020.

After his death on October 10, 20026, Acutis was initially buried in the Ternengo town cemetery in the Italian region of Piedmont. However, in January 2007, he was transferred to the cemetery in Assisi.