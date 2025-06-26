CIA asserts Iran's nuclear program 'severely damaged' amid conflicting intel: ‘Tehran would take years’

CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated that credible intelligence shows Iran's nuclear program has been severely damaged by recent U.S. strikes, with several key facilities destroyed and a lengthy rebuild process ahead.

Livemint
Published26 Jun 2025, 08:09 AM IST
American strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities. (AFP) (Representative Image)
American strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities. (AFP) (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said a body of credible intelligence indicated that Iran's nuclear program was severely damaged by recent U.S. strikes, and that it would take years to be rebuilt, Reuters reporteed.

"This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years," Ratcliffe said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsWorldCIA asserts Iran's nuclear program 'severely damaged' amid conflicting intel: ‘Tehran would take years’
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.