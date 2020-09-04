Ciena flashes a warning sign for tech

Nearly three decades in the fiber-optic network business sometimes gives Ciena a valuable line of sight. Its latest view isn’t encouraging, and helped push down technology shares generally on Thursday.

As part of its fiscal third-quarter report early Thursday, Ciena issued a disappointing revenue forecast for the current period ending in October. The company now expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $840 million—about 17% below Wall Street’s expectations. Ciena had previously noted that the pandemic has complicated network build-outs, with major projects taking longer than normal to complete. Chief Executive Gary Smith added a new angle: that Ciena’s customers have “grown more cautious" about the outlook for their businesses, and thus “are beginning to exercise greater restraint" in their capital expenditures.

Ciena’s customers range from large telecommunications carriers to giant cloud service operators—the latter of whom use optical gear to connect their massive data centers to one another. In the cloud provider end of the market, Mr. Smith says the company now expects spending on optical gear will be flat to low single-digits for the year compared with the 7% to 10% growth projected at the start of the year. Ciena’s shares plunged 24% Thursday in the stock’s worst single-day selloff in more than a decade.

Demand for cloud services is still broadly expected to grow—especially as the pandemic continues to keep office workers telecommuting from home. But Ciena’s warning comes at a time when the tech sentiment has become particularly frothy. Investors have poured money into the tech companies over the past few months, expecting the sector to be resilient or even immune to the harshest effects of the pandemic. By Wednesday’s close, the Nasdaq Composite was up 34% for the year, closing above the 12000 mark for the first time. The index is also averaging a multiple of more than 35 times forward earnings—a 59% premium to its five-year average, according to FactSet.

Hence, only excellent news is welcome. Ciena led Thursday’s sharp tech selloff. Three cloud software companies—CrowdStrike Holdings, PagerDuty and Zuora—saw their stocks hit hard on worries about deal activity and, in the case of CrowdStrike, strong results that still didn’t live up to the hype of a stock that had already nearly tripled for the year. The Nasdaq ended the day down 5% at 11458. Most tech companies, including Ciena, will survive the pandemic just fine. But investors should stop expecting business to go on without a hitch.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com

