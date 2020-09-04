Ciena flashes a warning sign for tech

Demand for cloud services is still broadly expected to grow—especially as the pandemic continues to keep office workers telecommuting from home. But Ciena’s warning comes at a time when the tech sentiment has become particularly frothy. Investors have poured money into the tech companies over the past few months, expecting the sector to be resilient or even immune to the harshest effects of the pandemic. By Wednesday’s close, the Nasdaq Composite was up 34% for the year, closing above the 12000 mark for the first time. The index is also averaging a multiple of more than 35 times forward earnings—a 59% premium to its five-year average, according to FactSet.