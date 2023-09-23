Cigarette ban in UK; Rishi Sunak eyes anti-smoking measures inspired by New Zealand: Report1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST
UK PM Rishi Sunak is considering anti-smoking measures to prevent next generation from buying cigarettes, similar to New Zealand's policies.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is contemplating drastic anti-smoking policies that could effectively prevent the next generation from ever purchasing cigarettes, The Guardian reported citing confidential government sources. These measures are reportedly akin to those implemented by New Zealand in December 2022, which aim to incrementally raise the legal age for buying tobacco products.