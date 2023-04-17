Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles’ Coronation in the UK next month, but his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While some Royal sources say she was "never likely" to come to the King’s Coronation after being put in an “impossible position", others said that palace staff were “cheering that the circus wasn't coming to town".

A royal source told The Mirror: "The truth of the matter is the Duchess was never likely to attend the coronation.

"The mood from California was that she felt increasingly put in an impossible position and there’s a fair sense of relief that the situation is resolved after so much speculation and uncertainty.

"It is one thing to attend the late Queen’s funeral out of respect for Her Majesty but another thing entirely to attend the start of a new reign."

Another source said palace staff were "cheering that the circus wasn’t coming to town", while another had sympathy for Meghan saying: “She is very much damned if she does and damned if she doesn't.

"As a mother she’s probably doing the right thing by her young children which should be applauded."

Prince Harry had been negotiating with Buckingham Palace over the event, including arrangements for security and concerns about the reception from his family. He had reportedly reached out to his father, Prince Charles, ahead of confirming his attendance, and there had been some positive conversations between the father and son. However, Harry did not speak to his elder brother, Prince William, as part of this reconciliation.

Harry's trip to the UK is expected to be brief, with the Duke returning to California to join the celebrations for Archie's birthday. He will only be attending the ceremony and will not be taking part in other Coronation events over the course of the three-day bank holiday weekend. This will be the first time Harry will see his family since the late Queen's funeral last September and the first time he will see his father and brother since the release of his explosive memoir, "Spare," in January.

The decision for Meghan not to attend the Coronation has been met with mixed reactions. Some members of the royal family were reportedly disappointed, with royal commentator Ingrid Seward stating that Meghan's move had "let down" those who had hoped she would also attend. However, others have expressed sympathy for Meghan, recognizing the difficult position she is in as a mother with young children.