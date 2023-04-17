‘Circus isn’t coming,’ Royal expert on Meghan Markle not attending King coronation2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:02 PM IST
It is one thing to attend the late Queen’s funeral out of respect for Her Majesty but another thing entirely to attend the start of a new reign, an expert said
Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles’ Coronation in the UK next month, but his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While some Royal sources say she was "never likely" to come to the King’s Coronation after being put in an “impossible position", others said that palace staff were “cheering that the circus wasn't coming to town".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×