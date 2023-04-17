Harry's trip to the UK is expected to be brief, with the Duke returning to California to join the celebrations for Archie's birthday. He will only be attending the ceremony and will not be taking part in other Coronation events over the course of the three-day bank holiday weekend. This will be the first time Harry will see his family since the late Queen's funeral last September and the first time he will see his father and brother since the release of his explosive memoir, "Spare," in January.