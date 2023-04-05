Citadel LLC CEO leads Forbes' Richest Hedge Fund Managers 2023 list. Check here3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:39 PM IST
- Forbes noted that they have counted 47 hedge fund billionaires. Forbes mentioned that the 47 people have a combined net worth of $312 billion, up slightly from the same number in 2022 who were worth $310 billion.
Forbes have mentioned the twenty richest hedge fund managers for 2023 their list of Richest Billionaires 2023 released on Tuesday. In their list, Forbes ahs mentioned that the twenty richest hedge fund billionaires list are worth $245 billion–up $4 billion from a year ago. ‘But their individual returns have varied dramatically’, Forbes mentions.
