Forbes have mentioned the twenty richest hedge fund managers for 2023 their list of Richest Billionaires 2023 released on Tuesday. In their list, Forbes ahs mentioned that the twenty richest hedge fund billionaires list are worth $245 billion–up $4 billion from a year ago. ‘But their individual returns have varied dramatically’, Forbes mentions.

The publication noted that they have counted 47 hedge fund billionaires. Forbes mentioned that the 47 people have a combined net worth of $312 billion, up slightly from the same number in 2022 who were worth $310 billion.

Let's take a look at the Richest 10 Hedge Fund Managers

At number one spot is Ken Griffin. The CEO of Citadel LLC posted the most profitable year of any hedge fund in history. He’s worth an estimated $35 billion, $7.8 billion more than a year ago and nearly triple what he was worth in 2020. Citadel’s flagship Wellington fund gained 38% in 2022, while the S&P 500 fell nearly 20%, and the firm’s assets swelled so much that it returned $7 billion in profits to investors at the beginning of this year. The second spot has been bagged by Jim Simons, who founded quantitative trading firm Renaissance Technologies and is worth an estimated $28.1 billion. The third ranking was offered to Ray Dalio, the retired founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund. Dalio has an estimated net worth of $19.1 billion. Firth in line is David Tepper, who run Appaloosa Management. With a net worth of $18.5 billion, Tepper steadily returned money to clients over the last decade and now operates Appaloosa as a family office with $14 billion in assets, according to LCH Investments. Ranked fifth was Steve Cohen who founded hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, which has $27 billion of assets under management. Cohen has a net worth of $17.5 billion, Cohen bought the New York Mets baseball team for $2.4 billion in 2020 and has spent freely on high-profile free agents to make the franchise a championship contender. Carl Icahn, the activist investor in Icahn Enterprises has a net worth of $17.5 billion. In the seventh rank is Michael Platt, the cofounder and CEO of BlueCrest Capital Management. With a net worth of $16 billion, Platt was able to make BlueCrest a family office in 2015 after returning outside investors' money. The firm has flourished since then, generating at least 25% returns every year, including a 95% net return in 2020 and 153% in 2022. Israel Englander founder of Millennium Management has a net worth of $11.5 billion. According to Forbes, this hedge fund firm manages $58 billion currently. Forbes noted that he made a profit of approximately $250 million buying Twitter stock after Elon Musk signed a merger agreement to buy the company and said he would have considered waging a proxy fight if the deal fell through. Chase Coleman founder of Tiger Global. At a net worth of $8.5 billion. Notably, most of Tiger Global’s assets are now in its venture funds, which it reportedly marked down by one-third last year as well. The tenth spot roped in another David E. Shaw, a former computer science professor at Columbia University and the founder of quantitative hedge fund, D.E. Shaw. Shaw stepped away from day-to-day operations in 2002, leaving an executive committee to oversee the firm.



Here are the list of hedge fund managers ranked 11-20

11. Paul Tudor Jones

Net Worth: $7.5 billion

Firm: Tudor Investment Corp.

12. Philippe Laffont

Net worth: $6.9 billion

Firm: Coatue Management

13. John Overdeck

Net worth: $6.8 billion

Firm: Two Sigma Investments

13. David Siegel

Net worth: $6.8 billion

Firm: Two Sigma Investments

15. Christopher Hohn

Net worth: $6.7 billion

Firm: The Children’s Investment Fund

16. George Soros

Net worth: $6.7 billion

Firm: Soros Fund Management

17. Bruce Kovner

Net worth: $6.6 billion

Firm: Caxton Associates

18. Stanley Druckenmiller

Net worth: $6.4 billion

Firm: Duquesne Capital Management

19. Andreas Halvorsen

Net worth: $5.9 billion

Firm: Viking Global Investors

20. Paul Singer

Net worth: $5.5 billion

Firm: Elliott Management