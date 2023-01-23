Citadel makes $16 billion to top Paulson’s ‘greatest trade ever’2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:10 PM IST
The top 20 hedge fund firms collectively generated $22.4 billion in profit after fees, according to estimates by LCH Investments, a fund of hedge funds
Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year, outperforming the rest of the industry and one of history’s most successful financial plays.
