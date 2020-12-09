Citi official says creditors blew bank off on $900 million error

A trial over Citigroup Inc.’s efforts to recover more than $500 million it mistakenly sent to Revlon Inc. lenders got underway on Wednesday morning after a Citi official suggested that the creditors blew the bank off when it alerted them to the error.

Vincent Farrell, head of Citibank’s North American loan operations, said in a declaration filed with the court that the bank -- which by now has recouped about $390 million of the accidental $900 million transfer -- “encountered resistance" right off the bat from some of the defendants when it tried to get the funds back.

A representative of Brigade Capital Management, when told it was an “urgent matter" and asked if the firm would return the money, told Farrell “the matter was still being considered" and he would have to get back to him, Farrell said in the declaration. An employee of HPS Investment Partners said he would check with others and report back but never did, Farrell said.

And, “out of the blue," Symphony Asset Management sent an email asking the bank to stop “harassing" it, he testified.

“This was puzzling, because we had never had the chance to speak to anyone at Symphony and had not received a response to any of our emails," Farrell said.

‘Processing Error’

Under questioning by a lawyer for the defendants on Wednesday, Farrell called the blunder “a processing error that occurred where the required steps to pay interest only on this transaction were not executed."

The trial is expected to shine a spotlight on one of the biggest and most embarrassing banking errors in recent memory -- one that has already forced Citi to explain its mistake to federal regulators and tighten its internal controls. The case is being closely followed on Wall Street, especially in the syndicated loan industry. A trade group has argued that a win for the creditors could expose banks that facilitate wire transfers and serve as administrative agents to unnecessary risk.

Citibank, which was acting as administrative agent on the loan, says it accidentally sent $900 million of its own money to creditors of the struggling cosmetics company on Aug. 11 while trying to make a periodic interest payment -- including to some creditors that had been locked in a battle with Revlon over the restructuring of its debt.

The bank sued 10 firms that manage assets for the Revlon creditors, including Brigade, HPS and Symphony, which have refused to return the funds their clients received. The firms say the transfers were the exact amount owed their clients under a 2016 loan to Revlon and they should be allowed to keep the money.

‘Discharge’ Defense

They argue the funds are now theirs as “discharge for value" under a 1991 New York court ruling that a creditor can keep money transferred in error under certain circumstances. Citibank has said the creditors knew the payment was a mistake, ridiculed the bank for making it and ordered trustees and custodians to ignore the repayment requests.

The wire transfer was sent to 315 Revlon lenders, Farrell testified on Wednesday. At the time of the transfer, he said, Citi gave notice of an interest payment made on the Revlon term loan. He referred to the incident as a processing error rather than a “fat-finger mistake," the term for a banking or trading bungle made by pressing the wrong key.

Asked on cross-examination if he could recall an instance, in his two-decade career, in which a payment to Citibank for the entire amount of principal on a loan was sent in error, Farrell said he couldn’t. If it happened, he said, he would wonder what was going on, make inquiries and expect an additional notice explaining such a payment.

And he said he would “return the funds if that’s what I was told to do."

‘Oh My’

Another Citi official, Vincent Fratta, who served as “approver" of the transfer, said in a declaration filed in court that he was “shocked" to discover the error.

“My first reaction was reflected in a 9:51 a.m. chat to Mr. Raj," he said, referring to a contractor in India who’d been the “checker" on the payments.

“‘Oh my,’" Fratta said he told Raj, asking, “Did we have proof that the wires went to the specific lender identified in his email? Did it go to all lenders? How much was the overpayment?"

Fratta said his intention had been to transfer to Revlon lenders interest payments of about $8 million and to reflect a “non-cash transfer" of nearly $900 million to an internal account maintained by Citi.

The trial is being held by videoconference, without a jury, before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan, who will determine the outcome. It’s expected to last about four days and feature testimony from Citi employees involved in the transfers and representatives of the asset managers who have declined to return the payments.

The case is Citibank NA v. Brigade Capital Management, 20-cv-6539, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

