Citigroup fined $45 million after decade of 'dishonest' stock deals in Hong Kong

Citigroup, home to one of the world’s biggest investment banks, was already under pressure to improve its controls. The Bank of England hit the New York-based lender with a record 44-million pound fine in 2019 for years of inaccurate reporting about its capital and liquidity levels while U.S. regulators doled out a $400 million fine in 2020 for persistent problems with risk management. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser is now overseeing a yearslong campaign to shore up internal systems and data programs that will end up costing it billions.