Citing lack of funds, Sri Lanka postpones local elections

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 07:40 PM IST Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A vendor waits for customers at his vegetable stall at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
Sri Lanka entered a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last September for a $2.9 billion bailout but has to put its debts on a sustainable track before funds can be disbursed.

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is postponing local government elections that had been due to take place early next month, because of a lack of funds, the country's Election Commission said on Friday.

The island, which is struggling with its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades, had planned to hold local government polls on March 9. But they have been put on hold and a fresh date will be announced on March 3, the Commission said in a short statement.

The Commission also said it will write to the Speaker of parliament appealing for adequate funds to be made available for the elections.

Sri Lanka entered a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last September for a $2.9 billion bailout but has to put its debts on a sustainable track before funds can be disbursed. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

