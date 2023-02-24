Citing lack of funds, Sri Lanka postpones local elections
Sri Lanka entered a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last September for a $2.9 billion bailout but has to put its debts on a sustainable track before funds can be disbursed.
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is postponing local government elections that had been due to take place early next month, because of a lack of funds, the country's Election Commission said on Friday.
