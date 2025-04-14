Civilian death toll in Ukraine climbs, as Putin resists Trump’s peace drive
SummaryUkraine and European countries said the latest Russian missile strike showed Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn’t interested in a cease-fire.
The deadliest missile strike on Ukraine this year pushed up the civilian death toll from Russia’s invasion and widened divisions between the U.S. and Kyiv’s allies over President Trump’s strategy for ending the war.
