Tesla Boss Elon Musk raised another alarm regarding depleting birth rate saying ‘I'm concerned about the birth rates’ and further advised that ‘people should have enough babies to sustain civilisation’. Earlier also, the tech billionaire critised measures targeted towards population control. Only a few months back, Musk quoting an article saying that the ‘declining birth rate that can lead to a possible ‘population collapse’ in the near future.’ The article was, however, specific to China. He commented, “Most people still think China has a one-child policy. China had its lowest birthrate ever last year, despite having a three-child policy! At current birth rates, China will lose ~40% of people every generation! Population collapse."

For long, Musk has been vocal about his concerns regarding the decreasing birth rate. He often rubbished the thought that having more children is harmful to the environment, hence people are choosing to not have kids.

In an interview, Musk had said, "population collapse is the biggest threat to the civilsation". On another instance, he had tweeted: "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception."

"It is total nonsense."

"Some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. The environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. I know a lot of environmental stuff...Japan had lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing," Musk said.

World still needs oil and gas: Musk

On Monday, while speaking at a conference, Tesla boss also commented, the world must continue to extract oil and gas in order to sustain civilisation, while continuing to also develop sustainable sources of energy.

"Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short-term, because otherwise civilisation will crumble," Musk said.

"One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and to a sustainable economy ... that will take some decades to complete."

(With inputs from agencies)