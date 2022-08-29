Civilisation will crumble if…: Elon Musk rings another alarm. What he said

Tesla Boss Elon Musk raised another alarm regarding depleting birth rate saying ‘I'm concerned about the birth rates’ and further advised that ‘people should have enough babies to sustain civilisation’. Earlier also, the tech billionaire critised measures targeted towards population control. Only a few months back, Musk quoting an article saying that the ‘declining birth rate that can lead to a possible ‘population collapse’ in the near future.’ The article was, however, specific to China. He commented, “Most people still think China has a one-child policy. China had its lowest birthrate ever last year, despite having a three-child policy! At current birth rates, China will lose ~40% of people every generation! Population collapse."

