Science has named Bridgerton fame British actor Rege-Jean Page as the most handsome man alive on Earth. Regé-Jean Page is a British actor. He is known for his breakout role in the first series of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

According to metro.uk, Page was analysed against ancient scientific research and the results proved his face was a real money-maker. The 34 year actor plays Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the period drama aired on Netflix.

As of 2022, Page is in a relationship with Emily Brown. They were first linked in 2019, and made their first public appearance together in September 2021.

The Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi measures physical perfection. According to the Ratio, Rege-Jean Page was 93.65 per cent accurate.

Page was followed by Marvel universe Thor fame Australian actor Chris Hemsworth with 93.53 per cent.

Black Panther fame actor Michael B Jordan who scored 93.46 per cent ranked third and singer Harry Styles took fourth rank scoring 92.30 per cent.

A Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, Dr Julian De Silva made the list by using the latest computerised mapping techniques and regularly turns to the technology in his everyday work, Metro reported.

Dr Silva explained the process, "These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery."

Dr Silva also explained that Page topped the list because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes.

"He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly," Dr Silva said.

"His perfectly shaped lips also scored highly and the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length," the Dr said.