‘Beautiful face, gorgeous eyes’ earns Bridgerton actor most handsome man status2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Rege-Jean Page scored a whopping 93.65 per cent on the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi that measures physical perfection
Science has named Bridgerton fame British actor Rege-Jean Page as the most handsome man alive on Earth. Regé-Jean Page is a British actor. He is known for his breakout role in the first series of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×