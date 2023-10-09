Claudia Goldin awarded the 2023 Economics Nobel Prize for pay-gap work
The Nobel economics prize has been awarded to Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University, ‘for having advanced our understanding of women’s labor market outcomes.’2023 Nobel economics prize awarded to Claudia Goldin
STOCKHOLM : Claudia Goldin became the third woman to receive the Nobel Prize in economics as the US professor was awarded for her research into the factors that explain pay gaps between men and women.
