Clean energy surpasses fossil fuel industry in post-pandemic job creation, says IEA report
Increasing investment in the green energy sector has led to a signifiant rise in job creation compared to fossil fuel energy sector since COVID-pandemic, according to IEA report
Amid increased demand to cut CO2 emissions and meet the net-zero emissions target, there has been a significant rise in investment in the clean energy segment. Hence, the sector has surpassed the fossil fuel industry in terms of job creation post-pandemic.
