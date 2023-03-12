'Cleanup is futile': Experts warn as plastic pollution surge rapidly in oceans2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:31 PM IST
- The researchers have said that more than 170tn plastic particles are afloat in the oceans. They have called for a reduction in the production of plastics, warning that ‘cleanup is futile’.
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has stated that plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments. While this has been true for years now, recently marine researchers have warned that there has been an unprecedented rise in plastic pollution in the oceans.
