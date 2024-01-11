Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester says March probably too early for a rate cut
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said it was premature to consider cutting interest rates as soon as the US central bank’s March meeting, emphasizing that fresh inflation data suggests policymakers have more work to do.
