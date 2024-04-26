Cliffs CEO Still Keen on US Steel as Doubts Linger on Nippon Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. still wants to buy United States Steel Corp. or some of its assets if US authorities block Nippon Steel Corp.’s $14.1 billion takeover of the iconic American steelmaker.

“If possible I will buy the entire thing, but my interest is laser-focused on the union-represented assets, 100%," Cliffs Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday in a phone interview.

Confirmation that the combative Cliffs CEO remains interested in US Steel is the latest twist in a months-long battle over the fate of the American company, which has drawn much attention from politicians and the White House.

Goncalves reiterated his view that Nippon Steel’s takeover of US Steel is doomed given its lack of union support and as authorities look to keep a “foundational" industry in American hands. His comments follow Wednesday’s screening of a documentary highlighting Cliffs’ efforts to uplift the Midwest industrial base. The United Steelworkers hosted the event and attendees included union president David McCall.

Goncalves lost a bidding war to Nippon Steel in December, but he expects the administration will block that deal, possibly via executive order. It’s not entirely clear how that could happen. The transaction is also subject to a national security review despite Japan being a close ally.

Nippon Steel declined to comment, referring to previous remarks that its transaction delivers clear benefits to US Steel, union workers, the broader American steel industry and US national security.

Goncalves said he has had no direct contact with Nippon Steel and vowed not to do any deal with the Japanese company. He has said that a previous proposal to Nippon Steel that would see Cliffs buy US Steel’s union-represented assets while the Japanese company takes the rest is off the table.

“It’s clear that I still have interest," he said of acquiring US Steel, “but that will be in a completely different basis because at this point I don’t even know what’s there anymore."

