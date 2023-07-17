Climate activists glue their hands on German airport runways; amputation seems only option1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST
The glue used by climate change activists was a blend of concrete and epoxy resin which can result in their hands being permanently stuck with amputation remaining the only option.
Two climate activists from the “Last Generation" Group have taken the fight against climate change policies to a different level as they glued their hands to the runways of local airports in Hamburg and Düsseldorf causing widespread disruption in aviation operations. Moreover, the glue they used was a blend of concrete and epoxy resin which can result in their hands being permanently stuck, with amputation remaining the only option.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×