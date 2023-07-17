Two climate activists from the “Last Generation" Group have taken the fight against climate change policies to a different level as they glued their hands to the runways of local airports in Hamburg and Düsseldorf causing widespread disruption in aviation operations. Moreover, the glue they used was a blend of concrete and epoxy resin which can result in their hands being permanently stuck, with amputation remaining the only option.

The audacious move has gained a lot of popularity on social media with some praising the climate activists for their courage while others criticizing them for going overboard with the protests. The reports claimed major disruptions at the airports with 36 flights cancelled at the Hamburg airport while 10 were redirected.

The major demand of the “Last Generation" group is to reduce the level of carbon emissions by 2023 and they believe that governments across the world are not doing enough on the issue of climate change. The method of protesting at the runways of the airport may be a signal of the fact that more and more people are choosing air travel despite the higher emissions.

Last Generation and its disruption tactics

A report by TIME magazine informed that in May, the Germany-based Letzte Generation (Last Generation) group was founded in August 2021 and started its climate action journey with hunger strikes. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was forced to sit down with these activists who were not satisfied with his climate action plan.

“They’re also known for gluing themselves to roadways to block traffic, throwing paint on public monuments, and, most memorably, hurtling mashed potatoes on a painting by Claude Monet at a museum in Potsdam (the painting wasn’t damaged)," the TIME magazine report said.

With its disruption activities, Last Generation also faced a police crackdown in May. The tensions between climate activists and law enforcement agencies have increased across Europe recently. The governments are imposing heavy fines on the climate activists and even arresting them for the disruptions.