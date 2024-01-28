Climate activists throw soup at 'Mona-Lisa' painting in Paris | Watch video

After being saved from an attack of food cream in 2022, the world-famous ‘Mona Lisa’ painting was targeted again by climate change activists in Paris' Lourvre museum on Sunday.

Two climate change activists hurled soup at the protective glass in front of the painting. They dodged the security and tried to come as close to the painting as they could before throwing soup on its glass. The video footage shows two women aiming at Leonard da Vinci's masterpiece and throwing the soup.

"What is more important? Art or the right to have a healthy and sustainable food system?" shouted the activists, speaking in French, reported Reuters.

They had ducked under a security barrier to get as close as they could to the painting.

The food activists represented the French organisation “Riposte Alimentaire" (Food Response). Later, the climate activist group issued a statement which said the protest sought to highlight the need to protect the environment and sources of food.

Notably, this is the second attack on the globally acclaimed masterpiece in last three years. Many activists have targeted art to raise awareness about climate change. Earlier, the glass in front of the "Mona Lisa" painting was smothered in cream in a protest in May 2022.

Earlier, climate activists of different groups have attempted several attacks on paintings and was statues. A few attempts include throwing a soup at Vincent Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery in October 2022. In the next month, campaigners glued themselves to Goya paintings in Madrid's Prado museum.

