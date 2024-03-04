Climate Change: EU wants fossil fuel industry to help pay poorer countries
BRUSSELS : The European Union is set to call for the fossil fuel industry to help pay for fighting climate change in poorer countries under a United Nations target, a draft document shows, as nations prepare for talks this year on a global finance goal.
