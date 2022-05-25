‘Climate change increased chances of extreme heatwave by 30 times’2 min read . 12:56 AM IST
This year’s extreme heatwave in India and Pakistan killed at least 90 people, caused glacial flooding and forest fires, and brought down India’s wheat production by 20%, said a report by World Weather Attribution (WWA) launched Tuesday.
The study said, “because of climate change, the probability of an event such as that in 2022 has increased by a factor of about 30."
“With future warming of the climate, heatwaves will become more common and hotter. If global mean temperature reaches 2°C, heatwaves would be two to twenty times more probable and would be 0.5 to 1.5 degree warmer than what we have seen in the 2022 heatwave event," said Dr Krishna Achutarao, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.
“In Pakistan and India, extreme heat hits hardest for people who must go outside to earn a daily wage (e.g. street vendors, construction and farm workers, traffic police), and consequently lack access to consistent electricity and cooling at home, limiting their options to cope with prolonged heat stress," the report said.
A particularly alarming effect of these uncharacteristically early and prolonged hot conditions was the impact they caused on wheat crops and yields in Northwest India and Southern Pakistan, where the wheat harvest season lasts from February through May.
The extreme heatwave hit at a critical time, during the final period of the growing season, causing extensive damage to agricultural production.
Extreme heat impacts productivity, cascading economic output and has the potential to exacerbate poverty.
“The populations of India and Pakistan are especially vulnerable to extreme heat notably because about 60% of India’s workforce and about 40% of workers in Pakistan are in agriculture, where the bulk of labour is outdoors leaving millions of people with the difficult choice of working during dangerous heat or forgoing their livelihoods," the report said.
“Initial numbers indicate a 20% shortfall in all-India wheat yield this year due to terminal heat and heat waves. An export ban on wheat from India based on concerns about domestic food security is already putting further stress on global food prices and food security in a tight market given the war in Ukraine."
“While some losses will inevitably occur due to the extreme heat, it is misleading to assume that the impacts are inevitable. Adaptation to extreme heat can be effective at reducing mortality.
“Heat Action Plans that include early warning and early action, awareness raising and behavior changing messaging, and supportive public services can reduce mortality, and India’s rollout of these has been remarkable, now covering 130 cities and towns." the report said.
The month of March was the hottest in India since records began 122 years ago according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Around 300 large forest fires occurred in the country, a third of them in Uttarakhand.
