Climate change: Scientists fail to predict effects correctly - here is why

Climate change: Scientists fail to predict effects correctly - here is why4 min read . 02:40 PM IST
Scientists claim that, because of discrepancies in global climate data, several heat waves and other weather calamities have gone unreported.
Climate change is outperforming scientific efforts to estimate its widespread costs particularly in the low- and middle-income nations that are experiencing some of the harshest effects. The availability of information varies significantly between nations, according to a new assessment of weather disasters and the part climate change plays in them. To bridge the gap, local expertise should be invested in.
According to research published in the new journal Environmental Research: Climate, scientists are having difficulty putting together a system-wide view of how climate change is affecting people globally as a result of sometimes limited information.
The disparities in data gathering are most evident for heat waves, whose averages and extremes are all generally rendered worse by climate change. However, that cannot be verified everywhere. The great majority of heat waves and the deaths they cause are still unaccounted for due to inconsistent or missing definitions of a heat wave in some nations and uneven national data gathering.
Only 6.3% of the 157,000 heat-related deaths that were officially reported between 2000 and 2020 occurred in the countries that are home to 85% of the world's population and 60% of its territory, many of which are tropical. That is due to inaccurate measurement, not a lack of heat waves.
“There are — in total, ever recorded — 11 heat waves [documented to have occurred] on the African continent," said Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at Imperial College London and leader of the group World Weather Attribution, who is a co-author of the new paper. Only three of these heat waves were recorded outside of the Maghreb in northwestern Africa: one each in Senegal, Sudan and South Africa. “That’s ridiculous," Otto said.
Only two European heat waves, in 2003 and 2010, were to blame for 125,000 of all heat-related fatalities ever recorded. But the authors argue that they are just unable to account for such a significant portion of worldwide fatalities.
Take an important scientific measure of heat stress, called the wet-bulb temperature, a combination of heat and humidity; it hit 28° Celsius in those European events. That’s a level routinely passed in South Asia. Limited evidence from heat waves that have been studied left the authors “confident that the reported deaths from heatwaves and extreme heat, and those linked to climate change, are a vast underestimate."
But warming isn’t always a factor in dangerous weather events, as the authors point out. East Africa suffers periodic drought that scientists, despite much study, have been unable to connect significantly to climate change. The scale of current and recurring drought there makes it particularly important that scientists frame their studies correctly. Doing a straightforward attribution study on East Africa to see if there’s a climate impact “is relatively unimportant," they write, “and headlines about climate change driving drought in the region are actively unhelpful."
The overarching objective of the project is to identify worldwide lessons that may be learned from the rapidly growing field of climate attribution as it enters its next stage of growth. The new study examines five types of weather, including heat, extreme precipitation, drought, wildfires, and tropical cyclones, and offers three recommendations for improving the value of attribution studies.
The authors urge rigorous global monitoring of extreme events, particularly in nations where there are no historical observations and high temperatures are currently the norm. They also wish to increase their level of knowledge in attribution research.
In the end, standardising the work will assist to improve the overall picture of how people are affected. Finally, they seek to include their research of weather risks into a more thorough assessment of climate risk, which takes into account susceptibility of people, infrastructure, and important economic sectors in addition to weather.
A more complete picture should help people and policymakers catch up with the pace of change. Climate-related events have already caused almost $2.2 trillion in damage in the first two decades of the century, according to conservative estimates.
“Having an awareness of the relative rates of change — how fast we expect things to change over the next couple of decades — is a really important thing when we’re weighing up the relative speed that we need to adapt as well," said Luke Harrington, a senior research fellow at the New Zealand Climate Change Research Institute and a paper co-author.
While some advocates are increasingly using climate science in their legal battles with polluters, many industries do not seem to be paying attention to the specifics of how greenhouse-gas emissions are escalating risks. The article discusses the possible application of attribution research in discussions about "loss and damage," or who should foot the bill for harm caused by or made worse by climate change.
The study, they write, “is a basis for placing a price tag on the diverse impacts of climate change, with implications for mitigation [prevention] and adaptation considerations at all levels of decision-making."
