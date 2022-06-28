Climate change: Scientists fail to predict effects correctly - here is why

“There are — in total, ever recorded — 11 heat waves [documented to have occurred] on the African continent," said Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at Imperial College London and leader of the group World Weather Attribution, who is a co-author of the new paper. Only three of these heat waves were recorded outside of the Maghreb in northwestern Africa: one each in Senegal, Sudan and South Africa. “That’s ridiculous," Otto said.