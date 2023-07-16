Climate Change: US, Europe reel under historic heatwave, while Asia battles torrential rain, floods1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Extreme weather events, including floods, heatwaves, and wildfires, are occurring worldwide due to climate change. El Nino is exacerbating the situation.
The earth is battling extremes of temperatures, while certain countries are reeling under extreme heat, others are drowning in flood. Climate change and its effects are no surprise to humankind, these extreme conditions might spell doom for civilisation.
