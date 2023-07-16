comScore
The earth is battling extremes of temperatures, while certain countries are reeling under extreme heat, others are drowning in flood. Climate change and its effects are no surprise to humankind, these extreme conditions might spell doom for civilisation. 

In the latest turn of events, a rapidly developing El Nino threatens Earth's climate activity. 

Torrential rains, floods in Asia

In northern India, relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people, following burning heat. Major flooding and landslides are common during India's monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

A man died as torrential rains lashed northern Japan on Sunday, a week after seven people were killed in similar weather in the country's southwest.

In South Korea, rescuers on Sunday battled to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel, after heavy rains for the last four days triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 33 people and left 10 missing.

China on Sunday issued several temperature alerts, warning thermometers could reach 40-45C in the partly desert region of Xinjiang, and 39C in southern Guangxi region.

Heatwaves in US

Severe heatwaves were reported in parts of United States on Sunday. California's Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks on Sunday, with the mercury possibly rising to 54 degree Celsius.

Further north, the Canadian government reported that wildfires had burned a record-breaking 10 million hectares this year, with more damage expected as the summer drags on.

High temperatures, heatwaves in Europe

In Europe, Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.

The thermometer is likely to hit 40C in Rome by Monday and 43C on Tuesday, smashing the record of 40.5C set in August 2007.

In France, high temperatures and resulting drought are posing a threat to the farming industry, earning Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau criticism from climatologists for having brushed aside conditions as "normal enough for summer".

Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
