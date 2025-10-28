Climate change will not end civilisation, claims Bill Gates days ahead of COP30 summit

Days before major countries of the world are set to meet in Brazil for the COP30 climate summit, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has come out with a memo where he has claimed that climate change will not be ending civilisation.

The memo, published on his Gates Notes blog on Tuesday, called for a pragmatic as well as proportionate approach when it comes to tackling the effects of global warming.

Gates, who himself is a big advocate of green technology, said that there will be 'serious consequences" of climate change but "People will be able to live and thrive in most places on Earth for the foreseeable future."

Also Read | Climate talks: Fossil fuel lobbyists should be kept off the high table

He also writes on how he believes some climate advocates might disagree with his views and even call him a hypocrite considering the carbon footprint he leaves behind. Gates claims that he offsets the same with "legitimate" carbon credits.

Gates against ‘doomsday outlook’ Gates does not support what he calls 'the doomsday outlook', since he believes such sentiments will make the climate community "to focus too much on near-term emissions goals", which will divert resources from what he calls "the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world."

Gates, in the blogpost, outlines "Three tough truths about climate", i.e., 1. climate change will not be ending human civilisation, 2. temperature is not the best measure to judge progress in combating climate change, and 3. health and prosperity can humanity's strongest defence in a world that is growing warmer.

He points out that global warming will be less than three-degree Celcius by 2100, and that innovation will be crucial to fight the climate crisis.

Projected global warming scale.

"In the past 10 years, we’ve cut projected emissions by more than 40 percent," Gates said.

Gates insists that it is far more important to ensure "fewer people live in poverty and poor health so that extreme weather isn't such a threat to them."

Also Read | Are we doing enough to reduce emissions?

In the article, he goes on to point out five sectors which emit all the greenhouse gases: manufacturing, electricity production, agriculture, transportation, and buildings. He then takes each sector and elucidates on how to make them more eco-friendly, and also points out how prioritising just the reduction of emission while ignoring concerns like steady food supply might prove to be detrimental in the long run.