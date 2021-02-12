This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Close, reopen, repeat. Restaurants don’t know what Covid-19 will dish out next
10 min read.09:41 PM ISTRuth Simon
Philip Cheung, The Wall Street Journal
Multiple stops and starts are making daily life even more challenging for small businesses as they grapple with shifting government directives and employee illnesses. ‘You are almost on standby all the time.’
In the days before the reopening of St. Felix Hollywood, employees scrambled to yank plywood boards from windows, pry congealed syrup from clogged soda machines, scour dusty cooking equipment and scrub the kitchen floor.
“The last 24 hours have been insane," co-owner John Arakaki said as he sifted through dozens of new safety rules and negotiated with his linen company, produce supplier and other vendors.