A customer has her temperature taken at the entrance of St. Felix, a restaurant located in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles

Close, reopen, repeat. Restaurants don’t know what Covid-19 will dish out next

10 min read . 09:41 PM IST

Ruth Simon , Philip Cheung , The Wall Street Journal

Multiple stops and starts are making daily life even more challenging for small businesses as they grapple with shifting government directives and employee illnesses. ‘You are almost on standby all the time.’