Closing down schools again will harm 320mn students worldwide, says Unicef

NEW DELHI: Closing down schools afresh will be a wrong approach for 320 million students worldwide, the Unicef said on Tuesday. This comes even as 90 million more kids stayed away from schools during November.

There is a huge societal cost attached to school closure and prolonged shut down will have a negative impact on education outcome, it said.

"The benefits of keeping schools open, far outweigh the costs of closing them, and nationwide closures of schools should be avoided," the UN body said Tuesday.

In November, the world witnessed a 38% jump in the number of children affected by school closures, Unicef said, after a big wave of reopenings the previous month.

"We are seeing an alarming trend whereby governments are once again closing down schools as a first recourse rather than a last resort. In some cases, this is being done nationwide, rather than community by community, and children are continuing to suffer the devastating impacts on their learning, mental and physical well-being and and safety," Robert Jenkins, global chief of education at Unicef said.

However, experts and parents in India are being cautious and do not agree with any idea to completely reopen schools immediately. They argue that the Indian school system is too cramped due to high student density, and managing social distance will be tough to implement for all the students. In India, physical campuses are largely shut since mid March. Online and distance schooling seems to be the norm in mosts part of the country, albeit with limited success.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via