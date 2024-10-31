CME hogs hit new contract highs on smaller than expected US slaughter

USA-LIVESTOCK/:LIVESTOCK-CME hogs hit new contract highs on smaller than expected US slaughter

Reuters
Updated31 Oct 2024, 04:43 AM IST
CME hogs hit new contract highs on smaller than expected US slaughter
CME hogs hit new contract highs on smaller than expected US slaughter

By Renee Hickman

CHICAGO, - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures hit contract highs for a third day in a row on Wednesday as U.S. supplies continued to be tighter than expected, analysts said.

Live cattle and feeder cattle futures eased.

CME December lean hog futures hit a contract high of 84.65 cents per pound before settling up 1.55 cents at 84.375 cents per pound.

The market rose after the first U.S. detection of H5N1

bird flu in a pig

temporarily pressured futures, a trader said.

Traders instead focused on supplies, with U.S. meatpackers

slaughtering an estimated 488,000 hogs

on Wednesday. That was down from 489,000 hogs a week ago but up from 482,027 hogs a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"We're seeing a slower kill than we thought we had for the hogs," said Austin Schroeder, commodity analyst with Brugler Marketing and Management.

CME's Lean Hog Index, a two-day weighted average of cash prices, rose to 85.73 cents per pound, its highest reading in more than seven weeks.

In cattle, futures fell for a second day on lower beef cutout values, said Schroeder.

December live cattle ended down 1.525 cents at 186.425 cents per pound, while November feeder cattle futures settled down 1.1 cents at 245.5 cents per pound.

The choice boxed beef cutout fell $1.17 to $319.44 per hundredweight, the USDA reported Wednesday afternoon. Select boxed beef prices dropped $0.64 to $289.32 per cwt.

Once choice boxed beef gets to around $323.00 per hundredweight, said Schroeder, high prices threaten to reduce demand from retailers.

Meanwhile, beef packers were earning an estimated $33.35 per head, down from $54.35 on Tuesday and from $77.75 a week ago, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 04:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCME hogs hit new contract highs on smaller than expected US slaughter

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.