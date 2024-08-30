‘CNN report factually incorrect, misleading…,’ MEA says India in not responsible for Bangladesh floods

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refutes CNN's misleading report suggesting India's responsibility for Bangladesh floods, emphasizing regular data exchange between the two countries.

Updated30 Aug 2024, 05:40 PM IST
People move a cart with a woman and a child through a flooded street, amid severe flooding in the Fazilpur area of Feni, Bangladesh(REUTERS)

India on Friday dismissed a report alleging its involvement in the Bangladesh floods, stating that the narrative is "misleading" and factually inaccurate.

While speaking to media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "... We have seen the CNN report on the flood situation in Bangladesh. Its narrative is misleading and suggests that India is somehow responsible for the floods. This is factually not correct and ignores the facts mentioned in the press releases issued by the Government of India clarifying the situation."

“They have also ignored that we have a regular and timely exchange of data and critical information between the two countries through existing joint mechanisms for water resources management...,” he goes on to add.

 

What the CNN report said?

The CNN report said, Bangladesh lives on its rivers and waterways — its people relying on the vital life source for fishing and farming rice paddies. The country is also well-acquainted with flooding and cyclones — especially in recent years, as scientists say human-caused climate change exacerbates extreme weather events.

But this flood took them by surprise – and people here blame officials in India. Dozens of people CNN met in Feni – which is only a few miles from the India border – accused New Delhi of releasing water from the Dumbur dam in neighboring Tripura state with no warning, the report said

Bangladesh floods: 18 million people affected, 1.2 million families trapped

Bangladesh is grappling with severe monsoon season which has impacted more than 18 million people, with over 1.2 million families trapped, according to the United Nations.

Sharing a post on X, the UN News Service said, "Over 18 million people in Bangladesh have been affected by severe monsoon conditions, with more than 1.2 million families trapped as flash floods submerge vast areas of the country's east and southeast."

The UNICEF said that the worst affected regions in the country include Chattogram and Sylhet, where major rivers are "flowing well above danger levels," further aggravating the situation.

The floods in Bangladesh have severely impacted people, with initial estimates indicating that five million people - including two million children - have been affected, many stranded without food and relief.

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 05:40 PM IST
