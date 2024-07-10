CNN to cut about 100 jobs, launch its first CNN.com subscription product

CNN’s prime-time viewership has sunk in recent quarters to levels not seen for about a decade. The network got a boost from last month’s presidential debate, which was watched by 9.53 million people on CNN’s platforms. In total, more than 50 million people tuned in to watch the debate, which was simulcast on other networks. CNN’s prime-time viewership reverted back to the network’s decade-low levels the day after the debate.