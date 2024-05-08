Coal Tycoon Craft to Host Trump Fundraiser in Horse Country
Joe Craft of Alliance Resource Partners LP and his wife, former Ambassador Kelly Craft, will host a fundraiser for Donald Trump this month as the presumptive Republican nominee seeks to build his campaign war chest even as legal fees and criminal trials hinder its operations.
